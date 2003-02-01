Never-Ending Stories Here's the tale of one entrepreneur who refused to close the book on her favorite out-of-print classics.
What: Publisher ofout-of-print books for children and young adults
Who: Madelene Towne of Green MansionPress
Where: New York City
When: Started in June 2001
As the mother of three children, Madelene Towne wanted her kidsto read the same books she had enjoyed as a child. But aftershopping around unsuccessfully, she realized that most of herfavorite titles were out of print. Rather than giving up, thisformer trust and estates lawyer decided to bring them back to lifewith her own book publishing business.
Towne started out by researching the availability and copyrightstatus of her favorite books, then she purchased and acquired therights to those that were available. She then hired a printer,artists and designers to give the old books an updated look.
