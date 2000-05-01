Just In Case

Quantum Creations' LapPro portable PC case
The LapPro portable case will help you become a truly mobile professional. It allows you to work from your laptop computer any time, anywhere. Its adjustable one-strap design can be used to securely hold your notebook in place while you work, or if you're walking around. Made of riveted ballistic PVC, it can accommodate every laptop on the market, regardless of weight or size dimensions. So you can work while seated in your car, in an airplane or standing in line to get those Elton John concert tickets. Includes a five-year guarantee.

LapPro

Quantum Creations

(800) 289-2537

www.lap-pro.com

Street price: $1

