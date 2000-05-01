Boob Tube Budgeting

Money management for couch potatoes--even the entrepreneurial variety

May 1, 2000 1 min read

Money--gotta have it, but hate (or don't know how) to manage it properly. That's the story of your life, you say?

Journalist Chris Farrell understands that. He's the host of the financial TV show Right on the Money, which broadcasts real-life financial problems and situations entrepreneurs can relate to.

"It doesn't have to be exactly the situation you're in, but we try to find someone who, for example, is starting to freelance. Then, during the show, we'll say, 'Here are 10 things you can do,' " explains Farrell, who says the show makes it a point to present the solutions that work best for each individual.

In addition to real-life examples, Right on the Money also features topics business owners care about-such as creating budgets, investing, retirement planning and home ownership.

Now in its second season, Right on the Money airs across the nation weekly on public television through July. For information on times and channels in your area, visit www.rightonthemoney.org.