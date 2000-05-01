There <i>Will</i> Be a Test

Reduce turnover--and heighten success--by measuring motivation <i>before</i> you hire.

May 1, 2000 4 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you were to ask most sales managers about the most important attributes they look for in a candidate for a job, you'd probably hear adjectives like motivated, disciplined, energetic or hard-working.

What's the central theme here? Effort! Most managers will hire a rep without experience or industry knowledge as long as that candidate is willing to give 110 percent effort. If we could measure a sales rep's effort before he or she was hired, we would have one very popular product on our hands. Although no one can predict the future, there are several practical ideas that will dramatically increase your chances for success by measuring candidates' effort, creativity and energy before you hire.