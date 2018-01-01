Barry Farber

Barry Farber is the author of 11 books on sales, management and peak performance. His latest release, "Diamond in the Rough" CD program, is based on his book, radio and television show. Visit him at www.BarryFarber.com, or email him at barry@barryfarber.com.

Three Tips for Retaining Clients
Marketing

Three Tips for Retaining Clients

It takes more effort to land a new client than it does to keep one. Learn the tricks of the trade to generate repeat sales.
4 min read
Why Straightforward Salespeople Close More Deals
Marketing

Why Straightforward Salespeople Close More Deals

4 tips to help you 'tell it like it is' with your clients
5 min read
Want the Sale? Bring the Energy
Marketing

Want the Sale? Bring the Energy

Discover the correlation between the aura you project and your sales success.
3 min read
8 Steps to a Successful Sales Call
Ready for Anything

8 Steps to a Successful Sales Call

From preparation to closing, remember to make these key moves.
5 min read
How to Pitch Direct Response TV Buyers
Marketing

How to Pitch Direct Response TV Buyers

The prospect of huge sales figures on HSN might be alluring, but getting there takes hard work.
5 min read
Five Tips for Nailing the Sales Visit
Marketing

Five Tips for Nailing the Sales Visit

Common courtesy isn't common among salesmen--use these tips to stand apart.
5 min read
Are You Losing Your Edge?
Marketing

Are You Losing Your Edge?

Don't let fear or complacency get in the way of prospecting for new customers.
5 min read
5 Steps to Happy Clients
Marketing

5 Steps to Happy Clients

Stay on top of the skills your customers value most.
4 min read
Flip 'I Hate' to 'I Love' to Sell
Marketing

Flip 'I Hate' to 'I Love' to Sell

5 tips for sales professionals who want to love their job.
4 min read
Close With Confidence
Ready for Anything

Close With Confidence

3 ways to boost your courage under pressure.
3 min read
Chasing Down Large Accounts
Ready for Anything

Chasing Down Large Accounts

Six tips to help you land larger clients.
3 min read
Close the Deal With Urgency
Ready for Anything

Close the Deal With Urgency

Urgency is what gets top sellers up in the morning and keeps them fired up all day.
3 min read
