Barry Farber is the author of 11 books on sales, management and peak performance. His latest release, "Diamond in the Rough" CD program, is based on his book, radio and television show. Visit him at www.BarryFarber.com, or email him at barry@barryfarber.com.
Marketing
Three Tips for Retaining Clients
It takes more effort to land a new client than it does to keep one. Learn the tricks of the trade to generate repeat sales.
Marketing
Why Straightforward Salespeople Close More Deals
4 tips to help you 'tell it like it is' with your clients
Marketing
Want the Sale? Bring the Energy
Discover the correlation between the aura you project and your sales success.
Ready for Anything
8 Steps to a Successful Sales Call
From preparation to closing, remember to make these key moves.
Marketing
How to Pitch Direct Response TV Buyers
The prospect of huge sales figures on HSN might be alluring, but getting there takes hard work.
Marketing
Five Tips for Nailing the Sales Visit
Common courtesy isn't common among salesmen--use these tips to stand apart.
Marketing
Are You Losing Your Edge?
Don't let fear or complacency get in the way of prospecting for new customers.
Marketing
5 Steps to Happy Clients
Stay on top of the skills your customers value most.
Marketing
Flip 'I Hate' to 'I Love' to Sell
5 tips for sales professionals who want to love their job.
Ready for Anything
Close With Confidence
3 ways to boost your courage under pressure.
Ready for Anything
Close the Deal With Urgency
Urgency is what gets top sellers up in the morning and keeps them fired up all day.
