X-Ray Vision

Feel like a hero with superpowers. Or just keep an eye on your front door.

May 1, 2000 1 min read

Need to keep an eye on your kids afterschool? Watch the front door for deliveries? And, oh yeah, keep working the whole time? X10.com's XRay Vision kit allows you to monitor areas of your home from your PC or television via a wireless color video camera. You can even use it to avoid those distracting door-to-door solicitors and your nosy neighbors. The inexpensive and versatile kit's software bundle even allows you to download still images via a Web browser so you can watch your home office from a remote PC while away from the office. The kit is easy to set up, comes with a USB converter and costs $130. Check it out at www.x10.com, or call (800) 675-3044 for more information.