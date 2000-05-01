X-Ray Vision

Feel like a hero with superpowers. Or just keep an eye on your front door.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Need to keep an eye on your kids afterschool? Watch the front door for deliveries? And, oh yeah, keep working the whole time? X10.com's XRay Vision kit allows you to monitor areas of your home from your PC or television via a wireless color video camera. You can even use it to avoid those distracting door-to-door solicitors and your nosy neighbors. The inexpensive and versatile kit's software bundle even allows you to download still images via a Web browser so you can watch your home office from a remote PC while away from the office. The kit is easy to set up, comes with a USB converter and costs $130. Check it out at www.x10.com, or call (800) 675-3044 for more information.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.