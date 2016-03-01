My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Fix

How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow
Image credit: Chris DeLorenzo
John Coogan of Rosa Labs.
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Rosa labs launched in 2013 with a one-person engineering department and off-the-shelf e-commerce apps: one for subscription orders and one for single orders. But then the company’s product -- Soylent, the soy-based meal-replacement drink that’s huge with techies -- became a hit, and Rosa Labs’ convoluted app setup began hindering growth. So cofounder and CTO John Coogan decided to start from scratch. He hired a three-person development team and gave them their first task: Decide which development platform to use to build the company’s new, completely customized ordering system.

The Fix

Coogan’s team researched many systems, looking for one that matched their needs -- and their resources. Rosa’s IT team would remain small, but the company expected to grow and would want to update its software regularly. That led them to the cloud-based Heroku platform, which is known as a “platform-as-a-service.” It allows clients to develop their own integrated e-commerce app, back-end database and other systems -- but without paying for servers, or locking them into something that could become outdated. “It’s extremely good at removing the grunt work of getting servers set up and having code executed on a reliable basis,” Coogan says.

The Results

Rosa Labs now has a fully custom -- built system that can handle customers’ orders, offer new upsells and push surveys to collect customer feedback. Since it was installed last spring, the company’s site runs markedly faster and its subscription conversion rate spiked 84 percent. That led to a 24 percent increase in meals shipped. And because Heroku’s system can always handle updates, Rosa Labs’ developers roll out new code an average of 2.97 times per day -- instead of once every couple months, like before.

The Second Opinion

Before you go the same route, consider your IT needs: Does investing in customized tech make sense, given where your company is in its growth cycle? And if it does, do you have the resources, talent and attention capital to do it right? “A custom approach tends to drain money and time,” says Chris Locher, VP of software development at the Minneapolis-based web-development firm Nerdery. But the resulting gains can quickly offset that drain. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

How This Scrappy Startup That's Partnered With Target and Nickelodeon Stays Lean and Gives Back

Small Business Heroes

This Pickle Company Bought a Robot -- But Not for the Reasons You'd Think

Small Business Heroes

How Grocery Brand Amy's Kitchen Was Able to Open a Fast-Food Chain Offering Organic Meals With Gluten-Free and Vegan Options