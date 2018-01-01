David Port

One App Gave This Gourmet Food Company the Tech Reboot it Needed
The Fix

One App Gave This Gourmet Food Company the Tech Reboot it Needed

It was operating like it was 1999. And that needed to stop.
2 min read
The Service That Helped an Ecommerce Site Fix Its Shipping Woes
The Fix

The Service That Helped an Ecommerce Site Fix Its Shipping Woes

This company was tired of high prices and little transparency.
3 min read
The Simple Way This Super-Efficient Florist Saved Itself Even More Time
The Fix

The Simple Way This Super-Efficient Florist Saved Itself Even More Time

Say goodbye to wasted time and hassle.
3 min read
One Exec On Escaping Accounts Payable Hell
The Fix

One Exec On Escaping Accounts Payable Hell

Learn how this COO escaped accounts payable hell.
2 min read
The Tech That Helped This Restaurant Fix Its Scheduling Woes
Launching a Business

The Tech That Helped This Restaurant Fix Its Scheduling Woes

This natural-foods restaurateur found a system that helps her plan.
2 min read
How One Company Made Reporting Expenses Less of a Hassle
The Fix

How One Company Made Reporting Expenses Less of a Hassle

Learn how this growing haircare company tamed an unruly issue.
2 min read
4 Brilliant, Risky (Let's Just Call It Crazy) Ways Real Entrepreneurs Made It Big
Risk Taking

4 Brilliant, Risky (Let's Just Call It Crazy) Ways Real Entrepreneurs Made It Big

Maverick moves that paid off big and proved the naysayers wrong.
1 min read
This Tech Founder Runs His Company Between Surf Sessions in Hawaii
Radicals & Visionaries

This Tech Founder Runs His Company Between Surf Sessions in Hawaii

The staff of the social media management app Buffer can work anywhere in the world. Here's how the company was designed for nomadic employees.
3 min read
How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker
Innovation

How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker

Ben Parsons is bringing top-shelf wine to the masses with Infinite Monkey Theorem, sometimes in cans sold as four-packs.
2 min read
This Swim School's Model Makes Life Easy for Franchisees
Innovation

This Swim School's Model Makes Life Easy for Franchisees

Matt Lane and Paul Gerrard tested the waters before franchising SafeSplash, and it's been making waves ever since.
3 min read
These Founders Called 1,000 Customers Personally -- and They'd Do it Again
Customer Service

These Founders Called 1,000 Customers Personally -- and They'd Do it Again

Geoffrey Woo and Michael Brandt personally reached out to customers after orders of their product was delayed. It was weeks of work, but they don't regret it. Read on to see why.
3 min read
Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected
The Fix

Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected

This app lets you have multiple business lines and features in your pocket.
3 min read
How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow
Ready for Anything

How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow

When you can't keep up with your booming product, it might be time to change your tech.
2 min read
How This Company Combines Qualities From Craigslist and Airbnb to Solve Staffing Issues
The Fix

How This Company Combines Qualities From Craigslist and Airbnb to Solve Staffing Issues

Instawork, a new online service, solves a restaurant's hiring woes.
2 min read
3 Ways to Create the Company Culture You Want
Company Culture

3 Ways to Create the Company Culture You Want

These methods will help you build a company with good vibes and good people.
8 min read
