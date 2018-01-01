David Port is a freelancer based in Denver who writes on small business, and financial and energy issues.
The Fix
One App Gave This Gourmet Food Company the Tech Reboot it Needed
It was operating like it was 1999. And that needed to stop.
The Fix
The Service That Helped an Ecommerce Site Fix Its Shipping Woes
This company was tired of high prices and little transparency.
The Fix
The Simple Way This Super-Efficient Florist Saved Itself Even More Time
Say goodbye to wasted time and hassle.
The Fix
One Exec On Escaping Accounts Payable Hell
Learn how this COO escaped accounts payable hell.
Launching a Business
The Tech That Helped This Restaurant Fix Its Scheduling Woes
This natural-foods restaurateur found a system that helps her plan.
The Fix
How One Company Made Reporting Expenses Less of a Hassle
Learn how this growing haircare company tamed an unruly issue.
Risk Taking
4 Brilliant, Risky (Let's Just Call It Crazy) Ways Real Entrepreneurs Made It Big
Maverick moves that paid off big and proved the naysayers wrong.
Radicals & Visionaries
This Tech Founder Runs His Company Between Surf Sessions in Hawaii
The staff of the social media management app Buffer can work anywhere in the world. Here's how the company was designed for nomadic employees.
Innovation
How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker
Ben Parsons is bringing top-shelf wine to the masses with Infinite Monkey Theorem, sometimes in cans sold as four-packs.
Innovation
This Swim School's Model Makes Life Easy for Franchisees
Matt Lane and Paul Gerrard tested the waters before franchising SafeSplash, and it's been making waves ever since.
Customer Service
These Founders Called 1,000 Customers Personally -- and They'd Do it Again
Geoffrey Woo and Michael Brandt personally reached out to customers after orders of their product was delayed. It was weeks of work, but they don't regret it. Read on to see why.
The Fix
Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected
This app lets you have multiple business lines and features in your pocket.
Ready for Anything
How Changing an App Platform Allowed This Meal-Replacement Startup to Grow
When you can't keep up with your booming product, it might be time to change your tech.
The Fix
How This Company Combines Qualities From Craigslist and Airbnb to Solve Staffing Issues
Instawork, a new online service, solves a restaurant's hiring woes.
Company Culture
3 Ways to Create the Company Culture You Want
These methods will help you build a company with good vibes and good people.