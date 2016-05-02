Salary

3 Steps for Successful Salary Negotiations

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Steps for Successful Salary Negotiations
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How do I negotiate salaries without my employees feeling stiffed?

Salary negotiations can be anxiety-filled on both sides -- but they shouldn’t be, says Thomas Neubauer, a managing partner with The Gap Partnership, a firm that provides negotiation training and consulting services. It’s all a matter of communication.

Listen to your employee’s case.

A productive negotiation is based on mutual trust and respect, Neubauer says, so don’t think this is a conversation you have to win. “You want to work with them, ideally, for many years,” he says, “so you don’t want to upset them by being too competitive.”

Get into your employee’s head.

Understand what’s most important to the employee -- because it may not be the base salary. More vacation days? A more flexible schedule? “There are different things that could create satisfaction,” Neubauer says. “That’s what you want to achieve.”

Ask for something in return.

If you’re giving something, you ought to get something -- like your new employee agreeing to take on additional responsibilities. When you’re both happy, put everything into a written agreement. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Salary

Why Young Professionals Don't Negotiate Salary (and Why They Should)

Salary

How to Eliminate Salary Negotiation Anxiety

Salary

How to Use a New Job Offer to Re-Negotiate Your Current Salary