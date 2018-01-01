Christopher Hann is a freelance writer in Lebanon Township, N.J., and an adjunct professor of journalism at Rutgers University.
How to Run a Small Business
How Can CEOs Rate Their Own Performances?
Turns out, there's a way.
How to Run a Small Business
3 Tips For Researching Your Rivals
Know your enemy and know yourself.
Team-Building
Effective Teams Have Leaders Who Do These 3 Things
3 tips to building a cohesive team.
Ask the Expert
3 Expert Tips to Lowering Your Insurance Costs
Here's how you can reduce your company's insurance costs.
Mentorship
3 Steps for a Mentorship Program That Works
Brad Bunt offers his tips for making your mentor program effective.
Salary
3 Steps for Successful Salary Negotiations
Though it's a hard conversation to have, these tips will help make sure both sides come out winners.
Micromanaging
How to Avoid Micromanaging
As 38 Special advised, 'hold on loosely.'
Pitching Investors
The Bright Side of Sharing Bad News With Potential Investors
With potential investors, honesty is the best policy.
Project Grow
When Providing Company Vehicles, Addressing These Legal Issues Is Key
Put the brakes on offering company vehicles to employees until you've considered these three areas.
Customer Service
3 Quick Tips for Handling an Upset Customer
This advice will keep you cool in a conflict.
Sales
3 Steps to Realistic Sales Goals
If you want your sales team to hit the target, follow this pro's three-step process.
Associations
3 Steps to Getting the Most Out of a Business Association
These tips will help you make your membership count.
Project Grow
3 Tips for Creating a Press Release That Gets Results
An expert offers tips to help you spread the word.
Websites
3 Must-Haves For Your Company Website
An expert explains the essential elements for any business webpage.
Customer Loyalty
Tweet Them Right: 3 Steps to Increasing Customer Loyalty Via Twitter
A little blue birdie can offer great opportunities to interact with and retain customers.