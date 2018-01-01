Christopher Hann

Christopher Hann

Entrepreneur Contributor

Christopher Hann is a freelance writer in Lebanon Township, N.J., and an adjunct professor of journalism at Rutgers University.

How Can CEOs Rate Their Own Performances?
How to Run a Small Business

Turns out, there's a way.
2 min read
3 Tips For Researching Your Rivals
How to Run a Small Business

Know your enemy and know yourself.
1 min read
Effective Teams Have Leaders Who Do These 3 Things
Team-Building

3 tips to building a cohesive team.
2 min read
3 Expert Tips to Lowering Your Insurance Costs
Ask the Expert

Here's how you can reduce your company's insurance costs.
1 min read
3 Steps for a Mentorship Program That Works
Mentorship

Brad Bunt offers his tips for making your mentor program effective.
1 min read
3 Steps for Successful Salary Negotiations
Salary

Though it's a hard conversation to have, these tips will help make sure both sides come out winners.
2 min read
How to Avoid Micromanaging
Micromanaging

As 38 Special advised, 'hold on loosely.'
2 min read
The Bright Side of Sharing Bad News With Potential Investors
Pitching Investors

With potential investors, honesty is the best policy.
1 min read
When Providing Company Vehicles, Addressing These Legal Issues Is Key
Project Grow

Put the brakes on offering company vehicles to employees until you've considered these three areas.
1 min read
3 Quick Tips for Handling an Upset Customer
Customer Service

This advice will keep you cool in a conflict.
1 min read
3 Steps to Realistic Sales Goals
Sales

If you want your sales team to hit the target, follow this pro's three-step process.
1 min read
3 Steps to Getting the Most Out of a Business Association
Associations

These tips will help you make your membership count.
1 min read
3 Tips for Creating a Press Release That Gets Results
Project Grow

An expert offers tips to help you spread the word.
1 min read
3 Must-Haves For Your Company Website
Websites

An expert explains the essential elements for any business webpage.
1 min read
Tweet Them Right: 3 Steps to Increasing Customer Loyalty Via Twitter
Customer Loyalty

A little blue birdie can offer great opportunities to interact with and retain customers.
2 min read
