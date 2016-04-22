Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings

April 22, 2016 2 min read

This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hospitality entrepreneurs Marc Rose and Med Abrous -- owners of cocktail lounge The Spare Room at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel -- believe in setting the scene. “We take VCs to places that are on-brand with our sensibilities,” Abrous says. “It puts the investor in the right environment to imagine themselves as part of your project.” Here, their favorite hotel bars.

New York

The NoMad Library at The NoMad

“The decor and drinks set the new standard, and their service is great. The Library offers a really thoughtful experience, which will carry through to your meeting,” Rose says.

Los Angeles

The Restaurant at Chateau Marmont

“You can’t help but wish the walls could talk,” Abrous says. “It’s at the center of Hollywood’s punk rock past, and you can feel the creative energy.”

San Francisco

The Tonga Room at The Fairmont

“It’s really easy to let your guard down,” Rose says of the tiki-style bar. “The drinks are like a vacation in a glass. After a few Scorpion Bowls, you’ll have a new investor.”

Miami

The Broken Shaker at Freehand Hotel

“Easily one of the most comfortable bars we’ve ever been to,” Rose says. “It feels effortless, and the drinks are among the best in the country.”