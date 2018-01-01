Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer

Business Travel
Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners
These are the best of the best in the travel industry.
Food
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food
These three airlines are giving an upgrade to standard plane meals.
Social Media
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign
WestJet's "12,000 mini miracles" campaign is a social media miracle of its own.
Airlines
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airline
These Kiwis offer a flying experience that's a bit more flavorful than the rest.
Luggage
Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs
Everybody has baggage, but these luggage models offer something extra.
Design
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design
Three bizarre concepts for high-flying airport design, explained.
Entertainment
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment
Five reasons JetBlue's Mint is the most fun you'll have at 35,000 feet.
Hospitality
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Hotel Concierge
One man goes above and beyond to make his hotel hospitable.
Hotels
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel
Starwood is going out with a bang.
Food
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food
What better reason to get to the airport early.
Hotels
Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out
A hotel for every need.
Airports
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airport
This airport is a tourist attraction in itself.
Bars
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings
Drink and get the deal done.