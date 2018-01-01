Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer

Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners
Business Travel

Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners

These are the best of the best in the travel industry.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food
Food

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food

These three airlines are giving an upgrade to standard plane meals.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign
Social Media

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign

WestJet's "12,000 mini miracles" campaign is a social media miracle of its own.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airline
Airlines

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airline

These Kiwis offer a flying experience that's a bit more flavorful than the rest.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs
Luggage

Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs

Everybody has baggage, but these luggage models offer something extra.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design
Design

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design

Three bizarre concepts for high-flying airport design, explained.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment
Entertainment

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment

Five reasons JetBlue's Mint is the most fun you'll have at 35,000 feet.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Hotel Concierge
Hospitality

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Hotel Concierge

One man goes above and beyond to make his hotel hospitable.
2 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel
Hotels

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel

Starwood is going out with a bang.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food
Food

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food

What better reason to get to the airport early.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out
Hotels

Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out

A hotel for every need.
1 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airport
Airports

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airport

This airport is a tourist attraction in itself.
2 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings
Bars

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings

Drink and get the deal done.
2 min read
