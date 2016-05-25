10 Recreation Companies to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

May 25, 2016 2 min read

Redefine fun and relaxation with these brilliant solutions for recreation.

1. Modern meditation studio Unplug makes meditation easy. It’s drawn a cult following -- and 1,000 franshising requests.

2. Moviepass’ $30-a-month all-you-can-watch pass brings the subscription model to your local box office and drives attendance in the process.

3. When it creates branded podcasts for companies such as Slack and Shopify, Pacific Content aims for sessions so good, listeners don’t know they’re being sold to.

4. Chatbooks turns Instagram feeds into simple, beautiful photo books.

5. Bumble puts women back in charge of their dating lives: Only they can reach out to a match on the app, and only within 24 hours -- encouraging more conversations and less mindless scanning.

6. Founded by former Groupon CEO Andrew Mason, Detour uses GPS to provide location-specific audio tours -- hear a fisherman talk about San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, say. It’s now expanding internationally.

7. Peloton’s high-end stationary bikes have a screen that streams live spin classes to your home -- or watch the classes on your own bike, and use its partner app, Strava, to compete with friends.

8. IfOnly sells once-in-a-lifetime experiences and items -- a personalized voicemail from Lena Dunham, an invite to the world premiere of a Hollywood film -- and donates a portion of each purchase to charity.

9. Nearstory provides the soundtrack to your life. The app delivers podcasts, historical speeches, music, interviews and even environmental sounds based on your location.

10. Wooter helps recreational sports leagues, coaches and venues manage their services on cloud-based software and lets customers know what’s available and when. Booking that weekend tennis court just got easier.

