Innovation Now Presented by

Beyond Willpower: Create a Savings Plan That Sticks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Beyond Willpower: Create a Savings Plan That Sticks
Image credit: Qapital
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Presented by

“Saving money is like a diet -- everyone’s going to start tomorrow,” says George Friedman, CEO of personal savings app Qapital. “We can’t rely on sheer willpower, so we need to have some automation.” That comes in the form of specific goals that users set -- say, $5,000 for a trip to Tokyo -- and corresponding rules that save money based on spending habits. Every time you buy a pricey coffee, say, you’re “punished” by having money moved into your savings. “But as long as it’s going toward a goal you emotionally care about, you’re not going to withdraw the money till you hit your goal,” Friedman  says. Here’s a snapshot of the Qapital user. 

Average age: 27

Average income: $35K to $40K

Average goal: $2,000

Average savings: $200 per month

Top 5 goals:

1. Travel

2. Rainy-day fund

3. Gadgets

4. Debt reduction

5. Wedding

Check out more companies on the 2016 Brilliant 100 list

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

10 Genius Marketing Campaigns That Went Viral

100 Brilliant Companies

10 Insanely Clever Ways These Companies Grew Their Business

100 Brilliant Companies

Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands