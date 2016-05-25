10 Social Impact Companies to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

These brilliant companies are finding solutions that move communities forward.

1. StormSensor’s platform monitors stormwater in real time using waterproof hardware and cloud-based software, helping to prevent problems such as water contamination in urban areas.

2. Thrive Market is a membership-based e-commerce site that sells (and delivers) organic groceries at up to 50 percent off retail, making healthy food accessible to low-income families.

3. Watsi is YCombinator’s first nonprofit, and crowdfunds medical treatment for folks in need around the world; 100 percent of donations go to patient care.

4. Omaze offers anyone the chance to win an out-of-this-world experience for a flat $10 donation. The company is building a self-serve platform to help schools and organizations launch their own campaigns.

5. News Deeply is a single-subject news model that deep-dives into topics like Syria, Ebola and refugees. Its sites’ audiences are packed with academics and humanitarians, impacting policy and action.

6. The Ocean Cleanup has crowdfunded more than $2 million for tests and a reseach expedition, inching toward the goal of building a floating device that will use the Pacific Ocean’s currents to help collect floating trash.

7. Donating to nonprofits is easier with Classy, which powers charities’ sites with a built-in donation option (rather than using, say, PayPal). Fund-raising jumps an average of 225 percent.

8. Nascent Object’s latest product, Droppler, is a tiny device that tracks a home’s water usage simply by listening to running water, and lights up to communicate waste -- which can help cut consumption by 30 percent.

9. Political news analysis platform Sidewire (and its app) cut through the campaign noise with quick-hit thoughts from candidates, campaign managers and journalists who curate content.

10. Peer-to-peer insurance company Lemonade aims to bring some social good to the costly property- and casualty-insurance game. By moving insurance to the sharing economy, it becomes accessible to all.

