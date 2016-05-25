100 Brilliant Companies

Top 10 in Wearable Wellness

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Top 10 in Wearable Wellness
Image credit: James Porcini | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Companies that rethink wearables have re-envisioned how we live, work, play -- and in some cases -- sleep. 

1. Thinx makes tampons nearly obsolete with its specially-designed liquid-absorbing line of underwear that took more than three years to develop.

2. Kokoon headphones use brainwave sensors to monitor when users fall into sleep and broadcasts white noise to protect that hard-earned rest. 

3. Athos’ athletic clothing contains sensors to measure muscle performance, heart rate and more. A corresponding app helps wearers understand the benefits -- or missteps -- of their workout. 

4. Roar’s tiny Athena device -- worn as a necklace or clipped to clothing -- is a security system for women. When held for three seconds, it sounds an alarm as loud as a freight train and alerts preset family and friends.

5. Swiss startup Ava is developing a wearable device to track fertility and help a woman better predict her window for conception each month. 

6. Owlet’s tiny sock tracks an infant’s heart rate, oxygen level, temperature and sleep position -- and notifies parents of any concerns. 

7. Smart collar Nuzzle keeps track of your pup -- it even buzzes you if he wanders off the lawn -- and the company helps owners sign up for affordable pet insurance. 

8. The Moov fitness tracker focuses on movements and provides personalized coaching to make workouts better and safer. 

9. Ringly is the anti-smartwatch: It’s a ring with no buttons or screen, and it simply vibrates to alert you to noteworthy happenings on your device. More accessories and home features are coming this year. 

10. Whoop is a fitness tracker for the pros. Subscriptions cost $500 to $5,000 a person (or a whole team’s worth is $100,000); it monitors sleep, skin conductivity and heart rate, to analyze a body’s ability to recover from a workout. 

Check out more companies on the 2016 Brilliant 100 list

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

10 Genius Marketing Campaigns That Went Viral

100 Brilliant Companies

10 Insanely Clever Ways These Companies Grew Their Business

100 Brilliant Companies

Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands