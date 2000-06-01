Guiding Light

Zelco's Lumilock Cable XL luggage lock

June 1, 2000

With all the other worries that come with business travel, the contents of your luggage need no longer be a concern. With the Lumilock, you can access the contents of your baggage without fussing with keys or being in a well-lit environment. The 3.5-inch combination lock with multifunction toggle switch, illuminated combination dials and a 55-inch retractable steel aircraft cable is designed to endure rough handling as well as the most aggressive attempts at tampering.

Lumilock Cable XL

Zelco Industries

(800) 431-2486

www.zelco.com

Street Price: $20