Best Cities

A Coworking Space Transformed This Pennsylvania College Town

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Coworking Space Transformed This Pennsylvania College Town
Image credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Penn State University is the lifeblood of State College, Pa., but its 46,000 undergrads rarely interact with the township that encircles it. In 2010, a group of graduates set out to change that. Here's how coworking space and networking group New Leaf Initiative brings everyone together. 

Set up shop

The campus and downtown are divided by College Avenue. “Getting students to cross was the first challenge,” says executive director Galen Bernard. “But we secured a space downtown and started helping turn student ideas into action. The community downtown saw what we were doing and said, ‘Hey, we could use some of that, too.'”

Change the perception

“The focus here is often on frats, football and finance,” Bernard says. “But New Leaf works with students and young adults in the community -- and people who move to State College from Philly and Brooklyn -- who want to innovate. It's easy for the town to think young people are just here to party, but we're changing that.” 

Bridge the gap

New Leaf schedules informal meetings with community organizations to discuss their members' work and ask for support, or a chance to collaborate. “It's a transient town for twentysomethings,” says Bernard. “We have to tell residents about our members who are planting long-term roots in State College.”

Keep their attention

Once New Leaf had proven itself, the city pledged its support -- the mayor even invited Bernard to a party at her house. As the organization grew, its staff learned how to let members know of the city's interest. Says Bernard, “Local leaders want to know about any person doing something cool.”

Related: Entrepreneur Magazine's 50 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Best Cities

Feeling Like Your Balance Is Out of Whack? The Problem Could Be Your City

Best Cities

The 25 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Make the Most of Yours

Best Cities

What's Taking Boulder's Pot Industry to Great Heights