Look Ma, No Desktop

January 1, 2000 1 min read

E-mail everywhere??? why not? The MailStation from CIDCO appears to be a stunted handheld PC, but it's really an e-mail information appliance. The best feature of this machine is that it allows you to check POP e-mail for up to five users simply by plugging in to a phone line. A graphic interface, large keyboard and fair-sized screen make things easier. The MailStation weighs in at 2.2 pounds and comes with an AC adaptor. It costs $99 with a $99 one-year service contract or $149 with a $10 month-to-month contract.

