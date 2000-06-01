MailKing

Give your mass e-mail campaign the personal touch.
Sending an impersonal form letter via e-mail isn't only bad form these days, it's not necessary. With MessageMedia's MailKing ($99 street), you're able to personalize each and every mass e-mail you send with a name, address and any other personalized variable you can imagine. Easily interfacing with popular e-mail and contact management software, MailKing can literally generate hundreds of personalized letters for a mass e-mail campaign in minutes. This is true promotional largesse in the hands of the creative e-marketer. Requires 16MB RAM, 20MB hard-drive space, a Pentium-compatible PC or better, and Windows 95, 98 or NT.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.

