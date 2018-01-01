J. W. Dysart

Easy Money From a Web Business?
Not exactly. But affiliate marketing has million-dollar potential.
Sign On
Data Becker's Your Handwriting font-creation software
It's Catching
Qualitone Multimedia's Tell-a-friend Broadcaster software for word-of mouth advertising
Moving Day
Tranxition's PT Pro software for easy PC upgrades
Jumpin' JackFlash
Brayder Technologies' JackFlash memory application
FourPoint Surround FPS2000 Digital Speakers
Audiophile manna for every corner
Targus Stowaway Keyboard
Easy text-entry comes to handhelds.
TeleEye 324
Internet audio/video for grown-ups
Spittin' Image
Scansoft's PaperConverter scanning software
Nelson Email Organizer
Turning inbox chaos into order
EcBuilder Pro
Manifest e-commerce destiny in a box
Cybermail AV
The incredible shrinking audio/video file
SpeedConnect 4.0
Spinach for your Internet connection
WebTrends Log Analyzer 5.0
Big Brother in a box
Media Creation Pro Bundle
Hollywood on your home page