Small-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.
No matter the size of your business, company culture is something that can make or break its success. For startups and established businesses alike, a high-performing company culture translates into happy employees, a productive and engaging work environment, fluid communication and more.
Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.
For our small-sized company category (companies with 25-49 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from PR to technology and everything in between. All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.
Virtual staffing company eaHelp (now Belay) takes the cake for number-one top company culture in our small-sized company category. And following close behind is personal finance website The Penny Hoarder, based out of St. Petersberg, Fla., followed by training software company Lessonly.