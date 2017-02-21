Small-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

Entrepreneur teamed up with CultureIQ to rank high-performance cultures at small-sized companies for our Top Company Cultures list.

February 21, 2017 4 min read

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

No matter the size of your business, company culture is something that can make or break its success. For startups and established businesses alike, a high-performing company culture translates into happy employees, a productive and engaging work environment, fluid communication and more.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our small-sized company category (companies with 25-49 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from PR to technology and everything in between. All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.

Virtual staffing company eaHelp (now Belay) takes the cake for number-one top company culture in our small-sized company category. And following close behind is personal finance website The Penny Hoarder, based out of St. Petersberg, Fla., followed by training software company Lessonly.



Without further ado, we present you our small-company category for our Top Company Cultures list.

1. eaHelp (now Belay) Cumming, Ga CIQ Score: 99.75

2. The Penny Hoarder St. Petersburg, Fla. CIQ Score: 99.60

3. Lessonly Indianapolis, Ind. CIQ Score: 99.20

4. Uproar PR Orlando, Fla. CIQ Score: 99.19

5. Vanderbloemen Search Group Houston, Tex. CIQ Score: 98.87

6. The James Agency Scottsdale, Ariz. CIQ Score: 98.00

7. Rustic Cuff Tulsa, Okla. CIQ Score: 97.42

8. Bateman Group San Francisco CIQ Score: 96.47

9. Causely Lexington, Ky. CIQ Score: 96.30

10. Applied Fitness Solutions Ann Arbor, Mich. CIQ Score: 96.29

11. YouEarnedIt Austin, Tex. CIQ Score: 96.18

12. Kinetic Sports Rehab Seattle CIQ Score: 95.79

13. GetUWired Dahlonega, Ga. CIQ Score: 95.67

14. Higher Learning Technologies Coralville, Iowa CIQ Score: 95.20

15. SpatialKey Denver, Colo. CIQ Score: 95.11

16. Click Rain Sioux Falls, S.D. CIQ Score: 95.07

17. Sir Kensington's New York CIQ Score: 95.00

18. Ervin & Smith Omaha, Neb. CIQ Score: 94.88

19. JEBCommerce Coeur d'Alene, Idaho CIQ Score: 94.85

20. Bonanza Seattle CIQ Score: 94.19

21. Krilogy Financial St. Louis, Miss. CIQ Score: 94.06

22. FlexJobs Boulder, Colo. CIQ Score: 93.95

23. QuotaFactory Framingham, Mass. CIQ Score: 93.82

24. The Goal Reston, Va. CIQ Score: 93.56

25. Clarke EyeCare Center Wichita Falls, Tex. CIQ Score: 93.36

26. 97th Floor Lehi, Utah CIQ Score: 93.27

27. Kotter International Cambridge, Mass. CIQ Score: 92.83

28. BoardEffect Philadelphia CIQ Score: 92.79

29. A.I.M. San Antonio CIQ Score: 92.70

30. Pocket Points Chico, Calif. CIQ Score: 92.69

31. LifeSquire Oklahoma City CIQ Score: 92.67

32. HouseCall San Diego CIQ Score: 92.59

33. BestPass Albany, N.Y. CIQ Score: 92.33

34. Regents Capital Corporation Costa Mesa, Calif. CIQ Score: 92.05

35. ChicBlvd San Marcos, Calif. CIQ Score: 92.00

36. Brandetize Costa Mesa, Calif. CIQ Score: 91.92

37. Financial Finesse El Segundo, Calif. CIQ Score: 91.54

38. AVID Technical Resources Boston CIQ Score: 91.51

39. Grow Marketing San Francisco CIQ Score: 91.31

40. Eyefluence Milpitas, Calif. CIQ Score: 91.27

41. Ytel Irvine, Calif. CIQ Score: 91.12

42. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Dallas CIQ Score: 91.06

43. Spectrum Aeromed Fargo, N.D. CIQ Score: 90.83

44. DayBlink Consulting McLean, Va. CIQ Score: 90.81

45. Stride Health San Francisco CIQ Score: 90.26

46. Systemax Springfield, Ill. CIQ Score: 90.24

47. Acceleration Partners Needham, Mass. CIQ Score: 89.89

48. Konnect Agency Los Angeles CIQ Score: 89.67

49. Digital Telepathy San Diego CIQ Score: 89.60

49. P.S. 260 New York CIQ Score: 89.60