Small-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

Entrepreneur teamed up with CultureIQ to rank high-performance cultures at small-sized companies for our Top Company Cultures list.
Small-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017
4 min read

This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Entrepreneur.

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

No matter the size of your business, company culture is something that can make or break its success. For startups and established businesses alike, a high-performing company culture translates into happy employees, a productive and engaging work environment, fluid communication and more. 

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our small-sized company category (companies with 25-49 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from PR to technology and everything in between.  All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.

Virtual staffing company eaHelp (now Belay) takes the cake for number-one top company culture in our small-sized company category. And following close behind is personal finance website The Penny Hoarder, based out of St. Petersberg, Fla., followed by training software company Lessonly.

Without further ado, we present you our small-company category for our Top Company Cultures list. 

1.
 

eaHelp (now Belay)

Cumming, Ga
CIQ Score: 99.75
2.
 

The Penny Hoarder

St. Petersburg, Fla.
CIQ Score: 99.60
3.
 

Lessonly

Indianapolis, Ind.
CIQ Score: 99.20
4.
 

Uproar PR

Orlando, Fla.
CIQ Score: 99.19
5.
 

Vanderbloemen Search Group

Houston, Tex.
CIQ Score: 98.87
6.
 

The James Agency

Scottsdale, Ariz.
CIQ Score: 98.00
7.
 

Rustic Cuff

Tulsa, Okla.
CIQ Score: 97.42
8.
 

Bateman Group

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 96.47
9.
 

Causely

Lexington, Ky.
CIQ Score: 96.30
10.
 

Applied Fitness Solutions

Ann Arbor, Mich.
CIQ Score: 96.29
11.
 

YouEarnedIt

Austin, Tex.
CIQ Score: 96.18
12.
 

Kinetic Sports Rehab

Seattle
CIQ Score: 95.79
13.
 

GetUWired

Dahlonega, Ga.
CIQ Score: 95.67
14.
 

Higher Learning Technologies

Coralville, Iowa
CIQ Score: 95.20
15.
 

SpatialKey

Denver, Colo.
CIQ Score: 95.11
16.
 

Click Rain

Sioux Falls, S.D.
CIQ Score: 95.07
17.
 

Sir Kensington's

New York
CIQ Score: 95.00
18.
 

Ervin & Smith

Omaha, Neb.
CIQ Score: 94.88
19.
 

JEBCommerce

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
CIQ Score: 94.85
20.
 

Bonanza

Seattle
CIQ Score: 94.19
21.
 

Krilogy Financial

St. Louis, Miss.
CIQ Score: 94.06
22.
 

FlexJobs

Boulder, Colo.
CIQ Score: 93.95
23.
 

QuotaFactory

Framingham, Mass.
CIQ Score: 93.82
24.
 

The Goal

Reston, Va.
CIQ Score: 93.56
25.
 

Clarke EyeCare Center

Wichita Falls, Tex.
CIQ Score: 93.36
26.
 

97th Floor

Lehi, Utah
CIQ Score: 93.27
27.
 

Kotter International

Cambridge, Mass.
CIQ Score: 92.83
28.
 

BoardEffect

Philadelphia
CIQ Score: 92.79
29.
 

A.I.M.

San Antonio
CIQ Score: 92.70
30.
 

Pocket Points

Chico, Calif.
CIQ Score: 92.69
31.
 

LifeSquire

Oklahoma City
CIQ Score: 92.67
32.
 

HouseCall

San Diego
CIQ Score: 92.59
33.
 

BestPass

Albany, N.Y.
CIQ Score: 92.33
34.
 

Regents Capital Corporation

Costa Mesa, Calif.
CIQ Score: 92.05
35.
 

ChicBlvd

San Marcos, Calif.
CIQ Score: 92.00
36.
 

Brandetize

Costa Mesa, Calif.
CIQ Score: 91.92
37.
 

Financial Finesse

El Segundo, Calif.
CIQ Score: 91.54
38.
 

AVID Technical Resources

Boston
CIQ Score: 91.51
39.
 

Grow Marketing

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 91.31
40.
 

Eyefluence

Milpitas, Calif.
CIQ Score: 91.27
41.
 

Ytel

Irvine, Calif.
CIQ Score: 91.12
42.
 

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Dallas
CIQ Score: 91.06
43.
 

Spectrum Aeromed

Fargo, N.D.
CIQ Score: 90.83
44.
 

DayBlink Consulting

McLean, Va.
CIQ Score: 90.81
45.
 

Stride Health

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 90.26
46.
 

Systemax

Springfield, Ill.
CIQ Score: 90.24
47.
 

Acceleration Partners

Needham, Mass.
CIQ Score: 89.89
48.
 

Konnect Agency

Los Angeles
CIQ Score: 89.67
49.
 

Digital Telepathy

San Diego
CIQ Score: 89.60
49.
 

P.S. 260

New York
CIQ Score: 89.60
50.
 

Likeable Media

New York
CIQ Score: 89.46

