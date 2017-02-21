Medium-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017
For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.
From startups to established businesses, no matter the size of your company, culture is a major element that can determine its success. A solid company culture helps a business achieve its goals, drive its mission, motivates its workstaff and fosters an engaging work environment. In order to be successful and see great results today, it's vital for companies to go above and beyond to instill a stellar company culture.
Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.
For our medium-sized company category (companies with 50-100 employees), the industries ranged from technology to real estate and everything in between. All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.
Coming in first place is employment agency Fusion Medical Staffing, which specializes in placing candidates in the healthcare industry. In close second is Simplus, a leading Salesforce consulting and development firm based out of Sandy, Utah, followed by Huges Marino, a real-estate consulting firm.
Without further ado, we present you our medium-company category for our Top Company Cultures list.