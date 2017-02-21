Medium-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

Entrepreneur teamed up with CultureIQ to rank high-performance cultures at medium-sized companies for our Top Company Cultures list.

February 21, 2017 4 min read

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

From startups to established businesses, no matter the size of your company, culture is a major element that can determine its success. A solid company culture helps a business achieve its goals, drive its mission, motivates its workstaff and fosters an engaging work environment. In order to be successful and see great results today, it's vital for companies to go above and beyond to instill a stellar company culture.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our medium-sized company category (companies with 50-100 employees), the industries ranged from technology to real estate and everything in between. All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.

Coming in first place is employment agency Fusion Medical Staffing, which specializes in placing candidates in the healthcare industry. In close second is Simplus, a leading Salesforce consulting and development firm based out of Sandy, Utah, followed by Huges Marino, a real-estate consulting firm.

Without further ado, we present you our medium-company category for our Top Company Cultures list.

1. Fusion Medical Staffing Omaha, Neb. CIQ Score: 99.06

2. Simplus Sandy, Utah CIQ Score: 98.84

3. Hughes Marino San Diego CIQ Score: 98.72

4. Skuid Chattanooga, Tenn. CIQ Score: 98.39

5. Alligatortek Villa Park, Ill. CIQ Score: 97.21

6. Concept Technology Nashville, Tenn. CIQ Score: 96.97

7. CPC Strategy San Diego CIQ Score: 96.64

8. Marxent Dayton, Ohio CIQ Score: 96.25

9. Clockwork Minneapolis, Minn. CIQ Score: 95.69

10. Qualbe Marketing Group Fort Worth, Texas CIQ Score: 95.62

11. HoneyBook San Francisco CIQ Score: 95.27

12. Zen Planner Littleton, Colo. CIQ Score: 95.11

13. MaidPro Boston CIQ Score: 94.60

14. Liftoff Palo Alto, Calif. CIQ Score: 94.54

15. Qstream Burlington, Mass. CIQ Score: 94.12

16. Zeeto San Diego CIQ Score: 93.75

17. Payscout Van Nuys, Calif. CIQ Score: 93.67

18. Metric Theory San Francisco CIQ Score: 93.64

19. Vance Thompson Vision Sioux Falls, S.D. CIQ Score: 92.18

20. SpotHero Chicago CIQ Score: 91.88

21. Fractl Delray Beach CIQ Score: 91.86

22. Best Version Media Brookfield, Wisc. CIQ Score: 91.84

23. Achieve Today Provo, Utah CIQ Score: 91.69

24. ProsperWorks San Francisco CIQ Score: 91.37

25. Optomi Roswell, Ga. CIQ Score: 91.10

26. Verified First Meridian, Idaho CIQ Score: 91.07

27. Nav South Jordan, Utah 90.96

28. InkHouse Waltham, Mass. 90.80

29. Signifyd San Jose, Calif. 90.59

30. PAN Communications Boston 90.38

31. ZOG Digital Phoenix 90.26

32. HG Data Santa Barbara, Calif. 90.11

33. BigRentz Irvine, Calif. 90.07

34. Informz Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 89.75

35. Finished Basement Company Denver 89.45

36. SnackNation Culver City, Calif. 89.33

37. BetterWorks Redwood City, Calif. 89.27

38. Influenster New York 89.21

39. Payoneer New York 88.60

40. Clarus Commerce Rocky Hill, Conn. 88.41

41. EHS Support Pittsburgh 88.22

41. Rainforest QA San Francisco 88.22

42. Fortune Management Santa Clara, Calif. 88.04

43. Cava Grill Washington, D.C. 87.50

44. Ontraport Santa Barbara, Calif. 87.40

45. Wistia Cambridge, Mass. 87.13

46. Charity: Water New York 87.04

47. FullContact Denver 87.00

48. ConsumerAffairs Tulsa Okla. 86.80

49. One Click Greenwood, Ind. 86.48