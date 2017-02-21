Top Company Cultures 2017

Medium-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

Entrepreneur teamed up with CultureIQ to rank high-performance cultures at medium-sized companies for our Top Company Cultures list.
Medium-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

From startups to established businesses, no matter the size of your company, culture is a major element that can determine its success. A solid company culture helps a business achieve its goals, drive its mission, motivates its workstaff and fosters an engaging work environment. In order to be successful and see great results today, it's vital for companies to go above and beyond to instill a stellar company culture. 

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our medium-sized company category (companies with 50-100 employees), the industries ranged from technology to real estate and everything in between.  All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.

Coming in first place is employment agency Fusion Medical Staffing, which specializes in placing candidates in the healthcare industry. In close second is Simplus, a leading Salesforce consulting and development firm based out of Sandy, Utah, followed by Huges Marino, a real-estate consulting firm.

Without further ado, we present you our medium-company category for our Top Company Cultures list. 

1.
 

Fusion Medical Staffing

Omaha, Neb.
CIQ Score: 99.06
2.
 

Simplus

Sandy, Utah
CIQ Score: 98.84
3.
 

Hughes Marino

San Diego
CIQ Score: 98.72
4.
 

Skuid

Chattanooga, Tenn.
CIQ Score: 98.39
5.
 

Alligatortek

Villa Park, Ill.
CIQ Score: 97.21
6.
 

Concept Technology

Nashville, Tenn.
CIQ Score: 96.97
7.
 

CPC Strategy

San Diego
CIQ Score: 96.64
8.
 

Marxent

Dayton, Ohio
CIQ Score: 96.25
9.
 

Clockwork

Minneapolis, Minn.
CIQ Score: 95.69
10.
 

Qualbe Marketing Group

Fort Worth, Texas
CIQ Score: 95.62
11.
 

HoneyBook

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 95.27
12.
 

Zen Planner

Littleton, Colo.
CIQ Score: 95.11
13.
 

MaidPro

Boston
CIQ Score: 94.60
14.
 

Liftoff

Palo Alto, Calif.
CIQ Score: 94.54
15.
 

Qstream

Burlington, Mass.
CIQ Score: 94.12
16.
 

Zeeto

San Diego
CIQ Score: 93.75
17.
 

Payscout

Van Nuys, Calif.
CIQ Score: 93.67
18.
 

Metric Theory

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 93.64
19.
 

Vance Thompson Vision

Sioux Falls, S.D.
CIQ Score: 92.18
20.
 

SpotHero

Chicago
CIQ Score: 91.88
21.
 

Fractl

Delray Beach
CIQ Score: 91.86
22.
 

Best Version Media

Brookfield, Wisc.
CIQ Score: 91.84
23.
 

Achieve Today

Provo, Utah
CIQ Score: 91.69
24.
 

ProsperWorks

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 91.37
25.
 

Optomi

Roswell, Ga.
CIQ Score: 91.10
26.
 

Verified First

Meridian, Idaho
CIQ Score: 91.07
27.
 

Nav

South Jordan, Utah
90.96
28.
 

InkHouse

Waltham, Mass.
90.80
29.
 

Signifyd

San Jose, Calif.
90.59
30.
 

PAN Communications

Boston
90.38
31.
 

ZOG Digital

Phoenix
90.26
32.
 

HG Data

Santa Barbara, Calif.
90.11
33.
 

BigRentz

Irvine, Calif.
90.07
34.
 

Informz

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
89.75
35.
 

Finished Basement Company

Denver
89.45
36.
 

SnackNation

Culver City, Calif.
89.33
37.
 

BetterWorks

Redwood City, Calif.
89.27
38.
 

Influenster

New York
89.21
39.
 

Payoneer

New York
88.60
40.
 

Clarus Commerce

Rocky Hill, Conn.
88.41
41.
 

EHS Support

Pittsburgh
88.22
41.
 

Rainforest QA

San Francisco
88.22
42.
 

Fortune Management

Santa Clara, Calif.
88.04
43.
 

Cava Grill

Washington, D.C.
87.50
44.
 

Ontraport

Santa Barbara, Calif.
87.40
45.
 

Wistia

Cambridge, Mass.
87.13
46.
 

Charity: Water

New York
87.04
47.
 

FullContact

Denver
87.00
48.
 

ConsumerAffairs

Tulsa Okla.
86.80
49.
 

One Click

Greenwood, Ind.
86.48
50.
 

Bel Air Internet

Sherman Oaks, Calif.
86.18

 

