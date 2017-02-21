Top Company Cultures 2017

Large-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

Entrepreneur teamed up with CultureIQ to rank high-performance cultures at large-sized companies for our Top Company Cultures list.
Large-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017
This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Entrepreneur.

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

From achieving goals to positive employee well-being, company culture can make or break a business. No matter the size of a business, a high-performing company culture translates into happy employees, a productive and engaging work environment, fluid communication and more. 

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our large-sized company category (companies with more than 100 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from construction to technology and everything in between.  All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.

Mattress ecommerce startup Tuft & Needle swooped in as number one on our top company culture list for large-sized companies. Close behind, in second place, is Procore Technologies, a software company for construction project management. Companies far and wide made their way in our list of top company cultures. 

Without further ado, we present you our large-company category for our Top Company Cultures list. 

1.
 

Tuft & Needle

Phoenix
CIQ Score: 98.00
2.
 

Procore Technologies

Carpinteria, Calif.
CIQ Score: 97.70
3.
 

KnowBe4

Clearwater, Fla.
CIQ Score: 96.31
4.
 

TSheets.com

Eagle, Idaho
CIQ Score: 96.04
5.
 

N2 Publishing

Wilmington, N.C.
CIQ Score: 94.80
6.
 

Asana

San Francisco, Calif.
CIQ Score: 94.58
7.
 

Bounce Exchange

New York
CIQ Score: 94.42
8.
 

Power Home Remodeling

Chester, Pa.
CIQ Score: 94.40
9.
 

Impact Networking

Lake Forest, Ill.
CIQ Score: 93.74
10.
 

Elite SEM

New York
CIQ Score: 93.64
10.
 

TCG

Washington, D.C.
CIQ Score: 93.64
11.
 

Fluent

New York
CIQ Score: 93.19
12.
 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

Omaha, Neb.
CIQ Score: 92.98
13.
 

nCino

Wilmington, N.C.
CIQ Score: 92.83
14.
 

First American Equipment Finance

Fairport, N.Y.
CIQ Score: 92.81
15.
 

LaSalle Network

Chicago
CIQ Score: 92.39
16.
 

Hireology

Chicago
CIQ Score: 92.36
17.
 

WillowTree

Charlottesville, Va.
CIQ Score: 91.97
18.
 

Seismic

Solana Beach, Calif.
CIQ Score: 91.66
19.
 

Service Express

Grand Rapids, Mich.
CIQ Score: 91.51
20.
 

Bankers Healthcare Group

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
CIQ Score: 91.24
21.
 

Justworks

New York
CIQ Score: 91.20
22.
 

Alliantgroup

Houston
CIQ Score: 90.89
23.
 

Nearsoft

San Jose, Calif.
CIQ Score: 90.68
24.
 

Grovo

New York
CIQ Score: 90.65
25.
 

WalkMe

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 90.54
26.
 

AgileThought

Tampa, Fla.
CIQ Score: 90.19
27.
 

BambooHR

Lindon, Utah
CIQ Score: 90.14
28.
 

Symmetry Financial Group

Swannanoa, N.C.
CIQ Score: 90.02
29.
 

RealSelf

Seattle
CIQ Score: 89.96
30.
 

SpareFoot

Austin, Texas
CIQ Score: 88.64
31.
 

eVestment

Atlanta
CIQ Score: 88.61
32.
 

HomeCity Real Estate

Austin, Texas
CIQ Score: 88.50
33.
 

Degreed

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 88.40
34.
 

Gusto

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 88.25
35.
 

Classy

San Diego
CIQ Score: 88.18
36.
 

Sojern

San Francisco
CIQ Score: 88.12
37.
 

Abstrakt Marketing Group

St. Louis, Miss.
CIQ Score: 88.04
38.
 

Collective Bias

Rogers, Ark.
CIQ Score: 87.77
39.
 

Homeside Financial

Columbia, Md.
CIQ Score: 87.26
40.
 

EverFi

Washington, D.C.
CIQ Score: 87.19
41.
 

NewsCred

New York
CIQ Score: 86.72
42.
 

Curriculum Associates

North Billerica, Mass.
CIQ Score: 86.68
43.
 

Zoro

Buffalo Grove, Ill.
CIQ Score: 86.48
44.
 

Qubole

Mountain View, Calif.
CIQ Score: 86.16
45.
 

Edmunds.com

Santa Monica, Calif.
CIQ Score: 85.94
46.
 

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia
CIQ Score: 85.42
47.
 

Rustic Pathways

Huntsburg, Ohio
CIQ Score: 84.91
48.
 

Keller Williams Realty International

Austin, Texas
CIQ Score: 84.40
49.
 

BoomTown

Charleston, S.C.
CIQ Score: 83.63
50.
 

InVision App

New York
CIQ Score: 83.49

 

