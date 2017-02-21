Large-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

Entrepreneur teamed up with CultureIQ to rank high-performance cultures at large-sized companies for our Top Company Cultures list.

February 21, 2017 4 min read

This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

From achieving goals to positive employee well-being, company culture can make or break a business. No matter the size of a business, a high-performing company culture translates into happy employees, a productive and engaging work environment, fluid communication and more.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

Related: Entrepreneur's 153 Best Company Cultures In America (And What You Can Learn From Them)

For our large-sized company category (companies with more than 100 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from construction to technology and everything in between. All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.

Mattress ecommerce startup Tuft & Needle swooped in as number one on our top company culture list for large-sized companies. Close behind, in second place, is Procore Technologies, a software company for construction project management. Companies far and wide made their way in our list of top company cultures.

Related: Online Mattress Powerhouse Tuft & Needle Rests Its Success on Culture

Without further ado, we present you our large-company category for our Top Company Cultures list.

1. Tuft & Needle Phoenix CIQ Score: 98.00

2. Procore Technologies Carpinteria, Calif. CIQ Score: 97.70

3. KnowBe4 Clearwater, Fla. CIQ Score: 96.31

4. TSheets.com Eagle, Idaho CIQ Score: 96.04

5. N2 Publishing Wilmington, N.C. CIQ Score: 94.80

6. Asana San Francisco, Calif. CIQ Score: 94.58

7. Bounce Exchange New York CIQ Score: 94.42

8. Power Home Remodeling Chester, Pa. CIQ Score: 94.40

9. Impact Networking Lake Forest, Ill. CIQ Score: 93.74

10. Elite SEM New York CIQ Score: 93.64

10. TCG Washington, D.C. CIQ Score: 93.64

11. Fluent New York CIQ Score: 93.19

12. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Omaha, Neb. CIQ Score: 92.98

13. nCino Wilmington, N.C. CIQ Score: 92.83

14. First American Equipment Finance Fairport, N.Y. CIQ Score: 92.81

15. LaSalle Network Chicago CIQ Score: 92.39

16. Hireology Chicago CIQ Score: 92.36

17. WillowTree Charlottesville, Va. CIQ Score: 91.97

18. Seismic Solana Beach, Calif. CIQ Score: 91.66

19. Service Express Grand Rapids, Mich. CIQ Score: 91.51

20. Bankers Healthcare Group Fort Lauderdale, Fla. CIQ Score: 91.24

21. Justworks New York CIQ Score: 91.20

22. Alliantgroup Houston CIQ Score: 90.89

23. Nearsoft San Jose, Calif. CIQ Score: 90.68

24. Grovo New York CIQ Score: 90.65

25. WalkMe San Francisco CIQ Score: 90.54

26. AgileThought Tampa, Fla. CIQ Score: 90.19

27. BambooHR Lindon, Utah CIQ Score: 90.14

28. Symmetry Financial Group Swannanoa, N.C. CIQ Score: 90.02

29. RealSelf Seattle CIQ Score: 89.96

30. SpareFoot Austin, Texas CIQ Score: 88.64

31. eVestment Atlanta CIQ Score: 88.61

32. HomeCity Real Estate Austin, Texas CIQ Score: 88.50

33. Degreed San Francisco CIQ Score: 88.40

34. Gusto San Francisco CIQ Score: 88.25

35. Classy San Diego CIQ Score: 88.18

36. Sojern San Francisco CIQ Score: 88.12

37. Abstrakt Marketing Group St. Louis, Miss. CIQ Score: 88.04

38. Collective Bias Rogers, Ark. CIQ Score: 87.77

39. Homeside Financial Columbia, Md. CIQ Score: 87.26

40. EverFi Washington, D.C. CIQ Score: 87.19

41. NewsCred New York CIQ Score: 86.72

42. Curriculum Associates North Billerica, Mass. CIQ Score: 86.68

43. Zoro Buffalo Grove, Ill. CIQ Score: 86.48

44. Qubole Mountain View, Calif. CIQ Score: 86.16

45. Edmunds.com Santa Monica, Calif. CIQ Score: 85.94

46. Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia CIQ Score: 85.42

47. Rustic Pathways Huntsburg, Ohio CIQ Score: 84.91

48. Keller Williams Realty International Austin, Texas CIQ Score: 84.40

49. BoomTown Charleston, S.C. CIQ Score: 83.63