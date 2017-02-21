Large-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more companies, tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.
From achieving goals to positive employee well-being, company culture can make or break a business. No matter the size of a business, a high-performing company culture translates into happy employees, a productive and engaging work environment, fluid communication and more.
Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its second annual Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.
For our large-sized company category (companies with more than 100 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from construction to technology and everything in between. All 50 companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100.
Mattress ecommerce startup Tuft & Needle swooped in as number one on our top company culture list for large-sized companies. Close behind, in second place, is Procore Technologies, a software company for construction project management. Companies far and wide made their way in our list of top company cultures.