I Wanna Hold Your Handheld

Psio's Revon handheld computer
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Ever been on your way to a meeting and realized there are typos on the presentation you're about to deliver to a prospective client? Psion's Revo allows you to read and edit Microsoft Word and Excel files while on the go as well as print via an infrared transfer. Its spiffy design holds 8MB RAM, an EPOC operating system and a 36MHz RISC processor- bad for a handheld. Its PsiWin 2.3 software converts Psion files to Windows and vice-versa, and a docking station connects to a PC, allowing synchronization of e-mail and calendar items. The 2.5-by-5-inch screen and 16-shade monochrome display offer a sharp image and 480 x 160 resolution, but no backlight makes input in low light unlikely. Minimum requirements include a 30MB hard drive and Windows 95/98/NT. Although it has no internal modem, the Psion can make infrared connection to data-capable phones, and an optional travel modem is available. Revo's lithium ion batteries will give you enough juice to be on the road for two weeks between charges.

Psion

Revon

(800)997-7466

www.psionusa.com

Street price: $399

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market