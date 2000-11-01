Alma Matters

College kids have a lifetime of buying left to do.

November 1, 2000

There are more than 15 million college students nationwide who are learning about breakthrough research, cutting-edge technology . . . and which toothpaste to buy.

"Reaching out to college students offers companies a unique chance to reach prospects who are making decisions about brands, products and services that may last a lifetime," says Martin D. Levine, chairman and founder of MarketSource Inc., a Cranbury, New Jersey, company that specializes in college campus marketing. "You'll never be able to reach this group in one place with this much effectiveness again."

Using events, advertising vehicles, sampling opportunities, campus newspaper inserts and other tactics that integrate offline and online marketing, MarketSource raises awareness and encourages trial among students.

The "penniless student" stereotype is bunk, says Levine. In addition to having their own discretionary incomes, they also have powerful influences on parents and other relatives when it comes to bigger-ticket items. According to Levine, it's not uncommon for a parent to react to a student's interest in what type of car to buy.

