Camera Sly

Sony's Contact 323 Internet-capable videoconferencing system

December 1, 2000 1 min read

Contact 323



SONY



(800) 686-SONY



www.sony.com



Street price: $5,395

Instantly broadcast vital sales information to all your satellite offices nationwide with Sony's new Internet-capable videoconferencing system, the Contact 323. Weighing in at a slight 6 pounds, 10 ounces, the dockable pan/tilt/zoom camera is truly plug-and-play-no assembly or installation required. It even includes a built-in microphone so you won't have to fiddle with additional wires. Capable of one-way transmission speeds of up to 768Kbps, the Contact 323 doesn't require ISDN lines; instead, connect it directly to any standard network. A 12X zoom lens enables high-quality viewing as well as a resolution of more than 460 TV lines. No more worries on whether you're in focus: Auto-tracking motion detection takes care of that.