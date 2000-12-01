IBM's NetVista X40 slim desktop computer

Netvista X40



IBM



Street price: $2,330

Bring your office into the era of slim desktops with the NetVista X40, which features an integrated 15-inch Active Matrix TFT flat-panel display and an IBM Preferred USB keyboard that fits under the monitor. Its slim design also allows the CD-ROM and diskette drives to tuck out of sight when not in use. A Pentium III 667MHz chip, 64MB RAM and 20.4GB hard drive make the X40 more than just a scrappy little system; it's faster than a lot of other desktops. The X40 also has five USB ports. An integrated 10/100 Ethernet card and two PCI slots round out the specs. Bundled software includes Windows 2000 Pro and Lotus Notes Client 5.0.