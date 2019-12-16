This Platform Delivers a Safe, Convenient Non-custodial Way For Buying Crypto

Over the past few years, cryptocurrency has made lots of headlines, but it’s still not exactly easy for non-specialists to know the answer to the most basic of all questions: “How do you get it?”

Since individual mining operations are pretty much out, there has to be another way—a way that doesn’t use the “dark net”, or TOR, or.ru domains.

However, the cryptocurrency end-user is finally starting to be taken into consideration. One such platform is Bitit which was founded in 2015. It is an easy-to-use on-ramp to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other popular cryptocurrencies, all in one place and without worrying about payment methods.

Bitit’s founders, Nicolas Katan, Ugo Mare and Simon Potier, launched the company in France with the goal of letting everyone access cryptocurrencies seamlessly, with none of the friction that so many newbies were encountering. In the past four years, they’ve built a platform that, via only word of mouth, became the leading crypto broker in France, and a great alternative to Coinbase.

Why Was it so Hard to Buy and Sell Cryptocurrency?

“We first need to talk about the pain of buying Bitcoin on exchanges. Those exchanges weren’t built for retail customers; they weren’t built for millennials wanting to buy their first Bitcoin. If Bitcoin is the Internet of Money, there’s still a lot of work to be done on the infrastructure to improve accessibility. Our mission is to let you access crypto seamlessly, no matter your level of expertise, no instructions needed,” says Katan, Bitit’s CEO.

He notes that today the platform includes 35 (and counting) of the world’s top crypto-assets. The key is making it as simple as possible.

Katan added, “Our onboarding is super easy; you take less than a minute to enter your personal details, then can verify your account to increase your buying limit, and that’s it, you’re able to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, any of our other offers, using whatever payment method you choose.”

Those methods include credit/debit cards, wire transfer using an EUR wallet, cash vouchers using Neosurf and Cashlib, and a Skrill E-Wallet. It’s a pretty wide range that gives most people multiple avenues for turning part of their wealth into crypto.

More benefits

Globally Acknowledged: Bitit is continuously expanding its platform for users across the world. That means covering a broad array of countries and payment methods that fit local populations.

24/7 Support: The Bitit team is available 24*7 to make their users’ cryptocurrency buying and selling experience smooth and easy. If there’s a problem or issue, users can easily get in touch with the support team.

Prompt Delivery: At Bitit, crypto will be delivered to your personal wallet straight away. As it’s a non-custodial platform, it takes steps to be sure that delivery happens securely and immediately.

Low Commission Charges: At Bitit, maintaining transparency is of utmost importance. The team makes sure to provide exact pricing, starting at low 1 per cent commission charges, which are essentially the best rates available in crypto. Of course, this involves integrations with the market’s leading OTC brokers to give the best buy and sell rates.

Unified Platform: Since buying and selling cryptocurrency is still mostly done by traders and enthusiasts, Bitit provides a unified platform to get anything and everything. You can choose from the wide range of assets available at Bitit along with the advantage of their pricing, volume and performance.

Secure: It’s one of the big concerns in crypto, and Bitit claims the highest standards of privacy and security are maintained by the entire team. The platform is hosted and regulated by experienced and trained professionals, taking care to monitor all payments closely and they are a non-custodial platform so they do not keep your Bitcoins in a wallet held by the company.