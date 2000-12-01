Marketing

A Bad Rep?

They sell your products, but their contracts can sell you down the river.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Whether they are employees or independent contractors, sales representatives can expand your market and boost the bottom line-or they can cost you a bundle in commission disputes and lost sales. You can avoid those problems with well-drafted sales representative agreements, says James B. Sherman, an attorney with the law firm Wessels & Pautsch PC in Min-neapolis. Sherman, who specializes in representing management in labor and employment cases, says he's amazed at how frequently companies fail to clearly define the terms of their relationships with sales reps at the outset and then run into problems later.

"A well-drafted rep agreement is critical," says Sherman, adding that companies in many states face severe penalties, including attorney's fees and punitive damages, should a sales rep prevail in a commission dispute. The key points any rep agreement should cover include:

The rep's duties. Clearly describe what you expect the rep to do to avoid any performance-related disputes.

Commission terms. Specifically define how and when commissions are earned and calculated, when they're paid, whether the sales rep is expected to assist in collecting any money due, whether delinquent accounts affect commissions and when commissions will end. Sherman says many states accept a doctrine of "procuring cause," which means that if someone demonstrates he or she was responsible for bringing you a customer (the procuring cause of the business), then he or she gets credit for all future business-which could theoretically mean that you would have to pay commissions to that person forever, unless your agreement says otherwise.

How the relationship can be terminated. Specify how either party can end the rep relationship and what your mutual obligations and liabilities are. Include issues like notice, severance and return of company property.

Restrictive covenants. On this topic, many business owners tend to think in terms of noncompete agreements, but other important restrictive covenants include agreements of confidentiality (preventing the disclosure of confidential company information) and of no-solicitation (preventing sales reps from calling on your customers if they go to work for someone else). It could be beneficial to make these covenants part of your contract.

Choice-of-laws provision. Indicate which state's laws govern the agreement-and be sure the agreement meets the legal requirements of that state.

Jacquelyn Lynn left the corporate world more than 13 years ago and has been writing about business and management from her home office in Winter Park, Florida, ever since.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019