Entrepreneurial centers focus on those who've served.

December 1, 2000 1 min read

A number of programs and benefits are now available to veterans thanks to the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999.

There are four Veterans Business Outreach Centers around the country specifically charged with helping the veteran population start and grow businesses. They're located in Albany, New York; Herndon, Virginia; Lynnhaven, Florida; and Edinburg, Texas. To find out which states each center serves, go to the SBA Web site at www.sba.gov/vets/services.html.

An advisory committee consisting of vet entrepreneurs and those who serve them will advise the associate administrator on this business segment's needs.

To be part of this committee or voice your opinion, call (202) 205-6773.