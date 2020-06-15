Here's What Your Daily Schedule Should Look Like for Maximum Productivity (Infographic)

June 15, 2020 2 min read

Hundreds of articles have been written about why having a set daily routine is one of the best things a founder, CEO or aspiring entrepreneur can do. Setting aside intentional time to complete certain tasks each day requires discipline just like building a company does. We pore over the daily habits of presidents and CEOs and sometimes even try to recreate their to see if they work for us as well.

And with so much uncertainty of late in our families, businesses, cities and the world at large, stability in our home routines can make us feel more stable overall.

If you’ve never been able to stick to a daily routine, this infographic from small business credit agency Headway Capital could provide some insight about where to start. It breaks down the science-backed reasons why certain tasks are best to tackle at certain times in the day. For example, writing an important email at night and scheduling it to send around 7 a.m. the next morning could be the best way to get someone to open it. Need to make an important call? Try dialing someone between 4 and 5 p.m. Read on for more tips about the best way to schedule your day.

