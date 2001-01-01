Trade Shows
THE ARNOLD CLASSIC FITNESS EXPO
March 2-4, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. Fitness equipment and apparel, nutritional supplements and martial arts supplies. Contact Classic Productions at (614) 431-2600 or www.arnoldfitnessexpo.com.
NATIONAL FIERY FOODS & BARBECUE SHOW 2001
March 2-4, Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hot and spicy foods, as well as nonfood products such as clothing, books and kitchenware. Contact Sunbelt Shows Inc. at (505) 873-8680 or www.fiery-foods.com/ffshow.
BC FOODSERVICE EXPO 2001
March 4-6, BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia. Food-service equipment, supplies and services. Contact the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association at (604) 669-2239 or www.bcrfa.com/expo.
NATIONAL MANUFACTURING WEEK EXHIBITION AND CONFERENCE
March 5-8, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Products, systems, automation technology and services for manufacturing businesses. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos. at (203) 840-4800 or www.manufacturingweek.com.
SAE 2001 WORLD CONGRESS
March 5-8, Cobo Center, Detroit. Equipment, parts, components and systems for the original equipment automotive industry. Contact SAE International at (724) 776-4841 or www.sae.org.
NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST
March 8-11, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Natural foods, vitamins, body-care and environmentally friendly products. Contact New Hope Natural Media at (303) 939-8440 or www.naturalproductexpo.com.
SIA: SKI, SNOWBOARD, & OUTDOOR SPORTS SHOW
March 9-13, Las Vegas Convention Center. Sports-related products, accessories and apparel. Contact SnowSports Industries America at (703) 556-9020 or www.snowlink.com.
GRAPHICS ARTS: THE CHARLOTTE SHOW
March 15-17, New Charlotte Con-vention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Technology, products and services for the printing, publishing and converting industries. Contact Graphic Arts Show Company Inc. at (703) 264-7200 or www.gasc.org.
GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2001
March 20-24, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California. Hardware and software for computer game design, development and production. Contact CMP Game Media Group at (415) 905-2629 or www.gdconf.com.
INTERNATIONAL SIGN EXPO 2001
March 22-24, Las Vegas Convention Center. Equipment, materials, products, supplies and services for the sign and graphics industry. Contact International Sign Association at (703) 836-4012 or www.signs.org.
NORTHWEST WOMEN'S SHOW
March 23-25, Stadium Exhibition Center, Seattle. Products and services for women and families, including health, beauty, career, cooking, home and fashion. Contact Northwest Shows at (425) 485-2980 or www.nwwomenshow.com.
ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S VIRTUAL EXPO
Ongoing online trade show at www.expo.entrepreneurmag.com. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.