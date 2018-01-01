Kimiko L. Martinez

What's New
Seems you can teach an old dog new tricks
Golden Girl
When granny talks, people listen.
Tuning In
Hit the airwaves to talk up your company, and watch your sales soar.
Ave Maria Green
30ish, founder of P. Puff Industries in St. Paul, Minnesota
The latest happenings at Parmasters Golf Training Centers and DirectCast
Trade Shows
Mark your calendar
Marketing
Celebrity Endorsements
A star-studded marketing campaign can give your start-up an edge.
Wiz Kids
Was there magic in their sales pitch?
Franchise On The Fast Track
How bringing out the child in his customers is helping this franchisee score big
An Affair To Remember
Make your mark with prospects by hosting a promotional event.
Future Shock
Sorry, no flying cars--but Arby's has a new kitchen . . .
Inventions Expert Don Debelak
Got an idea? Don Debelak tells you what it takes to get your product on the market.
Success By Hand
Old-fashioned chocolates make New Economy profits.