Kimiko L. Martinez

What's New

Seems you can teach an old dog new tricks
1 min read
Golden Girl

When granny talks, people listen.
2 min read
Tuning In

Hit the airwaves to talk up your company, and watch your sales soar.
3 min read
Ave Maria Green

30ish, founder of P. Puff Industries in St. Paul, Minnesota
1 min read
What's New

The latest happenings at Parmasters Golf Training Centers and DirectCast
2 min read
Trade Shows

Mark your calendar
3 min read
Celebrity Endorsements
Marketing

A star-studded marketing campaign can give your start-up an edge.
5 min read
Wiz Kids

Was there magic in their sales pitch?
2 min read
Franchise On The Fast Track

How bringing out the child in his customers is helping this franchisee score big
2 min read
Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
2 min read
An Affair To Remember

Make your mark with prospects by hosting a promotional event.
4 min read
Future Shock

Sorry, no flying cars--but Arby's has a new kitchen . . .
2 min read
Inventions Expert Don Debelak

Got an idea? Don Debelak tells you what it takes to get your product on the market.
5 min read
Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
2 min read
Success By Hand

Old-fashioned chocolates make New Economy profits.
2 min read
