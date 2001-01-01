Fax Away

Panasonic's KX-FPC95 compact fax
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
KX-FPC95KX-FPC95

  • Manufacturer: Panasonic
  • Street price: $260
  • Phone: (800) 211-PANA
  • Web site: www.panasonic.com

Got better things to do with your time than wait around to see whether a fax went through? The KX-FPC95 compact fax from Panasonic allows you to operate its main controls from anywhere in the office using its built-in cordless 900MHz phone. A 14.4Kbps modem transmits faxes at 9 seconds per page in 64 shades of halftone resolution. The KX-FPC95 also doubles as a copy machine, allowing you to make up to 50 copies at a time. And a 28-page memory feature saves faxes received when the 50-sheet feeder is empty. Cool features on the phone include a digital answering system with Caller ID and quick four-hour battery charges.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market