Panasonic's KX-FPC95 compact fax

January 1, 2001 1 min read

KX-FPC95



Manufacturer: Panasonic



Street price: $260



Phone: (800) 211-PANA



Web site: www.panasonic.com



Got better things to do with your time than wait around to see whether a fax went through? The KX-FPC95 compact fax from Panasonic allows you to operate its main controls from anywhere in the office using its built-in cordless 900MHz phone. A 14.4Kbps modem transmits faxes at 9 seconds per page in 64 shades of halftone resolution. The KX-FPC95 also doubles as a copy machine, allowing you to make up to 50 copies at a time. And a 28-page memory feature saves faxes received when the 50-sheet feeder is empty. Cool features on the phone include a digital answering system with Caller ID and quick four-hour battery charges.