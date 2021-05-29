3 Simple Ways to Create Brand Omnipresence and Dominate Your Market

May 29, 2021 4 min read

The internet and social media have created incredible opportunities for business leaders to dominate in their respective industries. But while most entrepreneurs are searching for the "one thing" that will lead to exponential growth, many fail to realize what they're seeking is right in front of them.

While there are billions of internet and social media consumers today, there’s an equal amount of digital noise. Whenever a consumer logs on, they're targeted for their attention, resources, and energy. If you want to separate yourself and your business from the noise, you'll need to create an omnipresent brand that shows up powerfully. The good news is that there's a clear path to creating brand omnipresence.

Want to dominate your market and be seen as trustworthy to cold consumers? Here are three strategies you should consider incorporating into your growth efforts to build a legacy business.

1. Develop a CEO mindset and let your energy do the branding

Too often, entrepreneurs get caught up in the nitty-gritty of business building. They wear the hat of every position in their business. If you want to scale, you'll need to duplicate your impact without taking up more of your time. Elite entrepreneurs scale their business by outsourcing, hiring out, and developing the mindset of a CEO. They understand that they have to scale beyond doing everything. A CEO's role is to focus your time and energy on the strategic vision that leads to long-term growth. Don't get lost in the day-to-day business.

Your vibe speaks to consumers before you ever open your mouth or release a piece of content. When you've developed and are implementing a CEO mindset, cold consumers feel it and want to do business with you. They are drawn to that energy.

2. Have prospects salivating over the client-level content you publish

We live in a time when too many entrepreneurs think they'll get sales by demanding them through organic social media posting and ads. It’s just not the case. Consumers are skeptical these days and need more nurturing before they feel comfortable investing their time and resources.

One of the best ways to nurture prospects is through content and the effectiveness of content marketing. You can create client-level content — the kind of content that clients will pay for while making them hungry for what you have behind the paywall. There are more than enough entrepreneurs sharing rags-to-riches stories and a never-ending marketing funnel about their story. The way to stand out and dominate your industry is by offering content that feels client-level.

When you create high-quality and free “how-to” content, it gets shared, shows prospects you know what you're talking about, and it's one of the best ways to leverage organic marketing. When you give your consumers quality content upfront, they'll want the next steps, and they'll pay for your products and services.

3. Show up powerfully everywhere your ideal consumers are

It might seem like common sense, but you have to show up where your ideal prospects are. Too much marketing on the internet is simply “thought leaders” throwing things at the wall. They are publishing content on the wrong social media networks, using written content when their ideal customers prefer video and showing up in consumers' inboxes with sales messages before they've nurtured them. Showing up powerfully happens with clarity and a plan. You know who your ideal customer is, what they're looking for and where they're seeking it. You then meet them where they are with your solution.

Brand omnipresence means just that — you're present, and you show up constantly with great value for consumers. You dominate your market when you do what others aren't willing to do, and showing up where your ideal targets frequent is a very effective strategy.

The growth and revenue increases that you're seeking are within your grasp when you add brand omnipresence strategies to your business. Show up, demonstrate your expertise through good content, and present as the strong CEO of your company.

Nothing is stopping you from growing and dominating your market if you're willing to put in the work.

