Are Collaboration Channels Killing Your Productivity?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Since its release in 2004, Facebook has connected 2.85 billion people with each other. It popularized the idea of social feeds. You can post your thoughts, pictures, videos and any other personal updates in your feed and your friends and family connected with you on the platform can see these posts in their social feeds. It is very addictive and many people check their feed many times a day to keep themselves updated.

It is natural to think that a Facebook-like tool that is easy to use (and just as addictive) can be adapted to interactions at work. Anyone comfortable in the Facebook mode of communication should take to such a tool like to fish to water, no? Along came Slack with this very idea.

They called their feed ‘channel’ and it was meant for chatting with team members at work. Channels have many features common with Facebook’s social feed including likes, mentions, and sharing posts among others.