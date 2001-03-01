Wise Buys
Product review of True Internet Color from E-Color Inc., Ektron's e-WebEdit Pro and AskIt.com's Crisis Management Tool
- Color me beautiful: Tired of that eggplant tie looking a ghastly purple to your customers when they log on to your Web site? Then try True Internet Color, a service from E-Color Inc. that visually shows customers a consistent representation of the color of the item they're seeing on their screens. E-Color's servers host your color-corrected images and serve them to the customers visiting your Web site.
- Ace editor: For an easy way to author and update Web pages, try Ektron's eWebEditPro, a browser-based WYSIWYG Web content editor designed for dynamic Web sites. The product offers business users a familiar Windows-like toolbar that requires no HTML or programming language.
- Crisis management: Your company may undergo a crisis at any moment. To ensure you're prepared to deal with the repercussions, try AskIt.com's Crisis Management Tool, which enables companies to provide crucial information to the public in an emergency situation. The tool provides your crucial information in an FAQ format by placing easy-to-find links on your Web site. This allows visitors to ask questions and receive immediate answers from the online database.
