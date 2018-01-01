Melissa Campanelli

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.

More From Melissa Campanelli

Starting an Online Business in a Down Economy
Technology

Starting an Online Business in a Down Economy

As shoppers flock to their computers instead of driving to the mall, entrepreneurs with e-businesses can make a hefty sum.
4 min read
Scale It Down

Scale It Down

Want your website to reach more people? Make it ready to move.
2 min read
The Gift of Hassle-Free Returns
Technology

The Gift of Hassle-Free Returns

Make returning gifts painless for your online customers with these tips.
3 min read
Make Your Mark

Make Your Mark

3 simple ways to make your online enterprise a standout.
3 min read
Luxury Goods Shine Online

Luxury Goods Shine Online

As shoppers get bolder, it's the perfect time to sell the finer things online.
2 min read
Searchandising: The Solution in Sales

Searchandising: The Solution in Sales

Show shoppers what they're missing in your search results.
2 min read
Postage Cramp

Postage Cramp

How entrepreneurs are coping with the new postal rates.
2 min read
Poll Vaulting

Poll Vaulting

Need a tool that will help you get a jump on market research and customer feedback? Look no further than online polls.
2 min read
Take It Outside

Take It Outside

Free up your crucial resources by outsourcing fulfillment.
3 min read
Build Your Own Website
Technology

Build Your Own Website

Before worrying about design details, start by creating a site outline.
5 min read
All That Jazz

All That Jazz

Spice up your customers' shopping experience with web tools that let you do just about anything, from one-click calling to webcasting.
4 min read
Seize the Day

Seize the Day

Launching a deal-a-day site could be a boon to your business.
4 min read
Seeing Is Believing

Seeing Is Believing

Visual search engines make it simple for shoppers to find your products.
2 min read
The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff

Web design experts reveal their top 10 trademarks of stellar sites.
3 min read
Speed Up Your Site With AJAX
Technology

Speed Up Your Site With AJAX

Does your site need a little sprucing up? See what AJAX can do.
3 min read

Books by Melissa Campanelli

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.