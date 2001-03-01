Catching Rays

Sunwize Technologies' Portable Energy System
Portable Energy System

  • Manufacturer: SunWize Technologies
  • Street price: $400
  • Phone: (800) 817-6527
  • Web site: www.sunwize.com

You won't have to worry about the batteries in your laptop dying on you with SunWize Technologies' Portable Energy System. A solar charging panel that's designed specifically to power virtually any battery-operated portable device when in direct sunlight, the Portable Energy System is compact (it measures 10.5 inches by 15.5 inches by .56 inches) and weighs 2.5 pounds. An LCD metering system measures the charging results, and a multivolt controller regulates power while providing the proper voltage to two outputs-one for laptops and another with five selectable voltages for other devices. The Portable Energy System is weather-resistant and comes bundled with two computer cables, a 10-foot connecting cable and an adjustable stand.

