Catching Rays

March 1, 2001 1 min read

Manufacturer: SunWize Technologies



Street price: $400



Phone: (800) 817-6527



Web site: www.sunwize.com



You won't have to worry about the batteries in your laptop dying on you with SunWize Technologies' Portable Energy System. A solar charging panel that's designed specifically to power virtually any battery-operated portable device when in direct sunlight, the Portable Energy System is compact (it measures 10.5 inches by 15.5 inches by .56 inches) and weighs 2.5 pounds. An LCD metering system measures the charging results, and a multivolt controller regulates power while providing the proper voltage to two outputs-one for laptops and another with five selectable voltages for other devices. The Portable Energy System is weather-resistant and comes bundled with two computer cables, a 10-foot connecting cable and an adjustable stand.