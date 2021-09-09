3 Reasons the Future is Still Bright for Small Retail
Brick and mortar retail will survive and thrive post-pandemic. Here's how they can compete with the e-commerce market.
There's been lots of gloom and doom over the past year regarding the future of brick-and-mortar retail. Because of Covid, many stores and large retailers have had to close their doors. Especially in the beginning, things looked dire for brick and mortar stores — e-commerce grew to an all-time high, with more customers than ever deciding to spend their money online.
These developments made small boutiques and brick-and-mortar retail owners a bit nervous and uncertain about the future. But it shouldn’t. Although many large retailers and some small brick-and-mortar stores had to close or scale down, the need for brick-and-mortar retail is still there. Customers still want to shop, and not all of them want to shop exclusively online.
