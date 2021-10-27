5 Steps for Achieving Your Goals Through Healthy Habits

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of my greatest dreams in life was to do a TED talk. I thought I'd walk off the stage feeling energized, motivated, and ready to take on my subsequent pursuit. But instead, I felt indifferent and uninspired, which was enormously frustrating and confusing. I couldn't pinpoint what was wrong until I read the book Atomic Habits by James Clear.

There were two issues. Firstly, I had to reframe my objective. I had made the goal of giving an impactful speech on a TEDx stage my intention, which is why I wound up feeling empty instead of enthused. To regain my motivation, I needed to focus on the mission behind my goal. Meaning I had to shift my attention to why I wanted to be a public speaker in the first place, which was to inspire others and make a difference in the world.