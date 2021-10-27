Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

5 Steps for Achieving Your Goals Through Healthy Habits

How your daily routine is critical to your long-term success.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of my greatest dreams in life was to do a TED talk. I thought I'd walk off the stage feeling energized, motivated, and ready to take on my subsequent pursuit. But instead, I felt indifferent and uninspired, which was enormously frustrating and confusing. I couldn't pinpoint what was wrong until I read the book Atomic Habits by James Clear. 

There were two issues. Firstly, I had to reframe my objective. I had made the goal of giving an impactful speech on a TEDx stage my intention, which is why I wound up feeling empty instead of enthused. To regain my motivation, I needed to focus on the mission behind my goal. Meaning I had to shift my attention to why I wanted to be a public speaker in the first place, which was to inspire others and make a difference in the world.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Habits

Lifestyle

4 Things You Can Do Right Now If You Are Feeling Anxious

Kerry Siggins

Kerry Siggins

Main Street Entrepreneur

Allbirds CEO Joey Zwillinger Is Preparing for an IPO, But He Still Packs His Kids' Lunchboxes Every Morning

Jessica Thomas

Jessica Thomas

Marketing

Why Gratitude is the Best Marketing Plan Ever

Tracy Tilson

Tracy Tilson

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

3 Ways to Make a Great First Impression on Video Calls

Lorraine Lee

amazon fba

Amazon Makes it Possible to Fund Your Business with a Side Hustle

Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How I Climbed the Corporate Ladder for 40 Years as an Openly Gay Man

Phil Bohlender

Phil Bohlender

Read More