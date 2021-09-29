Meet the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Using Cryptocurrency To Create Social Impact

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Long before launching four successful tech companies, Bay Area crypto connoisseur Nick Sullivan was accustomed to the high-wire act of balancing career and family. After having his first child at 17, Sullivan started working as a data entry clerk, copying and pasting by day and teaching himself to code in the evenings. Welcoming a quick promotion alongside the arrival of his second child, he doubled down to get ahead: “There was one week I worked 105 hours. It was like, come home, shower, turn around, get back to it, sleep under the desk,” Sullivan recalls.

Matt Nager

It was a later role as a web developer with Brassring in 1999 that launched Sullivan’s technological career in earnest. As a high school dropout with a family to support, Sullivan credits his steady advancement to Silicon Valley’s meritocratic structure: “It didn’t matter that I didn’t have a degree. It mattered what I could do, how hard I could work and what I could accomplish.”