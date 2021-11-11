Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Ways to Repurpose Existing Podcast Content for Maximum Audience Building and Business Growth

When used the right way, blogs, Twitter and LinkedIn will attract podcast listeners, gain momentum, and hopefully lead to sales and business growth.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most people who use podcasts as a content creation engine often fail to get the maximum mileage from their podcast episodes. On average, a podcast episode will take three to four hours of effort to go from ideation to publication and distribution.

Anastasiia Krivenok | Getty Images

With such enormous effort to create an episode, getting the maximum ROI from work already done is essential. The conventional approach to promoting a podcast episode is to wait for the podcast host or a virtual assistant to promote the episode a few times on social media and hope that the visibility will attract listeners, gain momentum, and hopefully lead to sales and business growth.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Growth Strategies

Exercise

Pre-Black Friday Sale: Exercise While You Work with This Under Desk Bike

Entrepreneur Store
Growth Strategies

3 Marketing Dos and Don'ts for Maximizing Profit on a Bootstrapped Budget

Justine Beauregard
Technology

Why Digitizing the Supply Chain Will Be the Next Global Technology Movement

David Gold

David Gold

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Rivian, Amazon's electric car maker, had the biggest debut of the year on Wall Street and they already call it 'the new Tesla'

Mairem Del Río

Mairem Del Río

Lifestyle

The No.1 Nootropic Every Entrepreneur Should Take

Ben Angel

Ben Angel

Good End 2021

5 gadgets that you can buy on Amazon this Good End 2021

Entrepreneur Deals
Read More