3 Ways to Repurpose Existing Podcast Content for Maximum Audience Building and Business Growth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most people who use podcasts as a content creation engine often fail to get the maximum mileage from their podcast episodes. On average, a podcast episode will take three to four hours of effort to go from ideation to publication and distribution.

Anastasiia Krivenok | Getty Images

With such enormous effort to create an episode, getting the maximum ROI from work already done is essential. The conventional approach to promoting a podcast episode is to wait for the podcast host or a virtual assistant to promote the episode a few times on social media and hope that the visibility will attract listeners, gain momentum, and hopefully lead to sales and business growth.