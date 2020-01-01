About Chi Odogwu
Chi Odogwu is a digital marketing expert who consults on business growth and content marketing. He helps accounting and financial firms attract, engage and nurture their ideal clients with story-driven thought leadership content. Chi hosts top-rated business podcast, The Bulletproof Entrepreneur.
