These Are the Most Hated Brands in Every Country in the World (Infographic)

There's nothing that brings people together like a shared hatred, even if the enemy is an entity rather than a person. Social media means everyone's a critic, and there's almost nothing people like to complain about more than their most-loathed brands. Had a bad experience with an Uber ride? Tweet about it. Detest the latest Netflix original series? Post it on your Instagram story.

Curious if people in countries around the world shared a common brand "enemy," Rave Reviews used an analysis tool called SentiStrength to review more than a million tweets and find the most-hated brand in each country in the world. Although the results varied by geography, there were some common threads: Sony appeared on the list 10 times, Tesla seven and Uber four. In both the U.S. and UK, Uber is the most-hated brand.