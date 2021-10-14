Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
These Are the Most Hated Brands in Every Country in the World (Infographic)

Spoiler: Tesla and Uber made multiple appearances on the list.

By

There's nothing that brings people together like a shared hatred, even if the enemy is an entity rather than a person. Social media means everyone's a critic, and there's almost nothing people like to complain about more than their most-loathed brands. Had a bad experience with an Uber ride? Tweet about it. Detest the latest Netflix original series? Post it on your Instagram story. 

Curious if people in countries around the world shared a common brand "enemy," Rave Reviews used an analysis tool called SentiStrength to review more than a million tweets and find the most-hated brand in each country in the world. Although the results varied by geography, there were some common threads: Sony appeared on the list 10 times, Tesla seven and Uber four. In both the U.S. and UK, Uber is the most-hated brand.

