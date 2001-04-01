ThinkPad 1171-7WU

Going mobile? This notebook might be for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of . Subscribe »
ThinkPad 1171-7WU

It's a wonder anyone buys a desktop these days. With a 700MHz Intel Celeron processor, 64MB RAM and a 10GB hard drive, IBM's ThinkPad 1171-7WU is designed for the mobile professional who doesn't want to leave anything behind. Weighing only 5.9 pounds, it features a full-sized keyboard, a 13.3 TFT XGA display, an integrated 802.11b wireless LAN antenna and a 56Kbps modem. A PC card slot allows you to use one Type I, II or III card. Connection to peripherals comes via one parallel, two USB and two PS/2 slots. Microsoft Windows Me, Lotus SmartSuite, Norton AntiVirus and MusicMatch Jukebox software come bundled.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market