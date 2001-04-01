Going mobile? This notebook might be for you.

April 1, 2001 1 min read

ThinkPad 1171-7WU



Manufacturer: IBM



Street price: $1,449



Phone: (888) SHOP-IBM



Web site: www.ibm.com/thinkpad



It's a wonder anyone buys a desktop these days. With a 700MHz Intel Celeron processor, 64MB RAM and a 10GB hard drive, IBM's ThinkPad 1171-7WU is designed for the mobile professional who doesn't want to leave anything behind. Weighing only 5.9 pounds, it features a full-sized keyboard, a 13.3 TFT XGA display, an integrated 802.11b wireless LAN antenna and a 56Kbps modem. A PC card slot allows you to use one Type I, II or III card. Connection to peripherals comes via one parallel, two USB and two PS/2 slots. Microsoft Windows Me, Lotus SmartSuite, Norton AntiVirus and MusicMatch Jukebox software come bundled.