How to Create a Media List for Ongoing Exposure

Creating a media list is crucial to getting regular, targeted publicity for your business. However, many business owners and entrepreneurs aren't quite sure what a media list is, so let's dive in. A media list is a database of names, contact details and relevant information of the media outlets you would like to be featured in or interviewed by. It's simple to create and is well worth investing the time to do so, as it’s something that you will refer to time and time again.

One of the many benefits of creating a media list is that it helps you build a picture of which media outlets will help you grow your business by giving you publicity. You can track the column inches each one gives you so you'll know which channels to focus on and build good relationships with.