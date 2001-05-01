If you want to get some great ideas for ads that work, take a look at the ad archive.

Old ads don't just disappear from view-they get filed away at Luerzer's Archive, a great online tool for anybody who wants to check out the very best in advertising. Most of what's here is from the biggest names in consumer goods-Nike, VW, Diesel, Renault, Sony-but when you want to check out the slickest, most memorable, coolest print ads, a stop in Luerzer's Archive is exactly the ticket. Need inspiration when contemplating your own ad campaigns? Putting in fifteen minutes here is akin to hanging out with advertising's most creative brains.