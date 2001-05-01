Web Site

If you want to get some great ideas for ads that work, take a look at the ad archive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Old ads don't just disappear from view-they get filed away at Luerzer's Archive, a great online tool for anybody who wants to check out the very best in advertising. Most of what's here is from the biggest names in consumer goods-Nike, VW, Diesel, Renault, Sony-but when you want to check out the slickest, most memorable, coolest print ads, a stop in Luerzer's Archive is exactly the ticket. Need inspiration when contemplating your own ad campaigns? Putting in fifteen minutes here is akin to hanging out with advertising's most creative brains.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market