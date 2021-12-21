The Pandemic is an Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The past 18 months have been a challenge for nearly all businesses, but entrepreneurs should view the upcoming months as an opportunity to launch their new business ideas as the world continues to adjust to our new normal. Although many entrepreneurs put their ideas on hold at the beginning of the pandemic due to its uncertainty, Victor Casale, former Chief Chemist of MAC Cosmetics and founder of CoverFX, and I launched a custom skincare brand in September 2020 to meet the shifting skin needs of consumers that we were seeing in the market. While launching, we were presented with unexpected challenges, but we learned much about what consumers were looking for and adapted to this brand-new business environment.

